Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,91,100

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,91,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,580 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,740.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,610 in Chennai.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Also Read
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,860.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,91,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,01,100.
US gold prices held steady above the $4,200 mark on Thursday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data that reinforced expectations of a US interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.
Spot gold held its ground at $4,207.56 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT.
US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1 per cent at $4,237.50 per ounce.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.2 per cent to $58.39 per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 per cent to $1,657.70, while palladium slid 0.9 per cent to $1,446.50.
(with inputs from Reuters)