Made move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification: Bhujbal

Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar's faction met

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Chhagan Bhujbal

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said the recent developments in the party, culminating in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM, happened after legal experts were consulted to escape disqualification.

Addressing a news conference here, Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters. Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar's faction met on Wednesday. Bhujbal said 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar. "When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter, he said. After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification," Bhujbal said. The party's constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde, he said. Bhujbal was among the nine NCP leaders to take oath as minister in Sunday's ceremony. We had earlier suggested Sharad Pawar that his daughter be made NCP president and Ajit Pawar be allowed to handle Maharashtra, Bhujbal said.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

