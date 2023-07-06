Home / Politics / LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle work: CM Kejriwal

LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle work: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks came days after Lt governor VK Saxena approved the termination of engagements of 400 specialists working with the Delhi government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stopping the engagement of specialists and advisors will "completely strangulate" Delhi government and its services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, hoping the move will be quashed by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal's remarks came days after Lt governor VK Saxena approved the termination of engagements of 400 specialists working with the Delhi government.

In a follow up to the mass removal, the Services department on Wednesday wrote to different departments and agencies of government to stop engagement of persons as fellows and advisors without the approval of the LG.

"This will completely strangulate Delhi govt and its services. I don't know what does Hon'ble LG achieve by doing all this? I hope Hon'ble SC immediately quashes it," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday.

Saxena terminated the services of around 400 'specialists' appointed by the Kejriwal government in different departments, citing alleged irregularities in recruitment.

"... All the departments/organizations/boards, etc. under Govt. of NCT of Delhi are therefore directed... All the departments shall immediately stop engagements of all the Fellows/Associate, Fellows/Advisors/Dy. Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, by whatever name, wherein approval of the Hon'ble Lt Governor, Delhi has not been obtained till date," said the Services department order.

It also asked the Finance Department not to release salaries henceforth for those engaged without the LG's approval.

Also Read

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Tamasha not democracy: Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra developments

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

Shinde meets Sena, assuages their concerns over Ajit camp joining govt

Oppn creating confusion, Shinde to continue as CM": Maharashtra BJP chief

Over 11,000 complaints pending, no platform for grievance redressal: Thakur

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPDelhiKejriwal vs LG

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story