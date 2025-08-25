Mahagathbandhan to decide Bihar CM face, RJD has legitimate claim: SP MP

Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh, Dharmendra Yadav, has said the opposition's grand alliance in Bihar will decide its chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls and acknowledged the RJD, being the principal party of the grouping, has a legitimate claim.
His remarks came as the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of being "arrogant" after he parried a media query on why the Congress has not yet made it clear that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would be the opposition grand alliance's chief minister face in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.
Tejashwi Yadav was seated by Gandhi's side when he was asked about the Congress' reluctance to declare the RJD leader as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate. He had recently made an open pitch for making Gandhi the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters late on Sunday night, Dharmendra Yadav said, "The Mahagathbandhan will decide on the chief ministerial face in Bihar.
"Everyone knows which party is dominant in Bihar and who its leader is. Naturally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is the main party, and they have their claim. However, the decision will ultimately be taken by the Mahagathbandhan," he added.
