INDIA bloc in Bihar united for polls, results will be fruitful, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.

Addressing a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year.

"The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.