INDIA bloc in Bihar united for polls, results will be fruitful, says Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Araria (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.

Addressing a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year. 

 

"The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiBihar Election 2025 NewsCongress

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

