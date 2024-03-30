Home / Politics / Maharashtra Congress wants 'friendly fights' on six seats, says Naseem Khan

Maharashtra Congress wants 'friendly fights' on six seats, says Naseem Khan

The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates on seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers, Khan said

Representational Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 12:07 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday said the unilateral announcement of candidates by the Shiv Sena (UBT) had angered his party workers and the state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "We met today and decided to communicate to the central leadership that we will have friendly fights on six seats, namely Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and some more places. The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates on seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers," Khan said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates in Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, while the NCP(SP) is claiming Bhiwandi.

Topics :MaharashtraCongressIndian National CongressShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

