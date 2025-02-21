Major changes underway to make Kerala a investment hub: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Highlighting the growth potential in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said changes happening in the state are substantial and efforts are on to ensure an investor-friendly architecture.

Inaugurating the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, he said every nerve will be strained and no stone will be left unturned to make the state an investment destination.

"We take criticisms in our stride and try to understand what remains to be done in our march forward in making Kerala an investment destination," he emphasised.

Vijayan is heading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for the second straight term.

"Major strides have been made in simplifying the procedures," the chief minister said and stressed that the changes are not incremental but are substantial.

The government considers itself as a facilitator and catalyst for investments, the chief minister said and added that serious steps are also being taken to transform the higher education sector.

At the event, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it is the right time to invest in the state, which is a haven for investments.

He also said the state has identified 22 priority sectors and that the focus of the industrial policy is nature, people and industry.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.