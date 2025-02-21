Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Major changes underway to make Kerala a investment hub: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Major changes underway to make Kerala a investment hub: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The government considers itself as a facilitator and catalyst for investments, the chief minister said and added that serious steps are also being taken to transform the higher education sector

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at his office, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Highlighting the growth potential in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said changes happening in the state are substantial and efforts are on to ensure an investor-friendly architecture.

Inaugurating the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, he said every nerve will be strained and no stone will be left unturned to make the state an investment destination.

"We take criticisms in our stride and try to understand what remains to be done in our march forward in making Kerala an investment destination," he emphasised.

Vijayan is heading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for the second straight term.

"Major strides have been made in simplifying the procedures," the chief minister said and stressed that the changes are not incremental but are substantial.

The government considers itself as a facilitator and catalyst for investments, the chief minister said and added that serious steps are also being taken to transform the higher education sector.

Also Read

UGC draft regulations aimed at sidelining states from higher ed: Kerala CM

Kerala to request extension for Rs 529.50 cr loan for Wayanad rehab

Wayanad rehabilitation: No assistance from the Centre yet, says Kerala CM

Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of UGC guidelines 2025

Kerala announces rehabilitation project for Wayanad landslide survivors

At the event, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it is the right time to invest in the state, which is a haven for investments.

He also said the state has identified 22 priority sectors and that the focus of the industrial policy is nature, people and industry.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Assam: Opposition slams govt over attack on Cong MP Rakibul Hussain

To follow CM's direction to fulfil our work: Delhi minister Ashish Sood

UP Budget 2025: Meeting of members to take place on day 4 of budget session

Cong party not weakened, course correction soon: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Mayawati accuses Congress of being BJP's 'B-team' in Delhi elections

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala govtInvestments

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story