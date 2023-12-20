Home / Politics / Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi over pending central funds for West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi over pending central funds for West Bengal

She said the prime minister proposed that officials from the state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues

Speaking to the media after the meeting in the Parliament complex along with nine party MPs, Banerjee said 155 central teams have already visited West Bengal | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss pending central funds for the state.

She said the prime minister proposed that officials from the state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to the media after the meeting in the Parliament complex along with nine party MPs, Banerjee said 155 central teams have already visited West Bengal.

Talking about the pending MGNREGA funds for the state, she said it is mandatory under the Constitution to pay the workers.

"We didn't even get a penny for 100 days of work (under MGNREGA) in the budget for 2022-23. Funds for (Pradhan Mantri) Aawas Yojna have been stopped, rural development schemes have been shut, and the health mission programme has also been shut. We are also not getting funds under the Finance Commission," said Banerjee.

"Our officials have given all the clarification they asked for. PM has said a joint meeting will be held by the Centre and state officials. I said we have given clarification 155 times. We can do that once again, they can decide the formula. In a federal structure, the central government has a share and the state also has a share," she said.

"It is not right to stop the money for poor people," Banerjee said, adding that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

Mamata to skip oppn dinner on Mon, to take part in discussion on Tue

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

TMC to hold protests across Bengal, burn effigies against detention

Om Birla meets RS Chairman, expresses anguish over mimicry incident

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Entire Modi ecosystem being galvanised on so-called mimicry non-issue: Cong

Mamata Banarjee, INDIA alliance leaders back Kharge for Prime Minister post

Democracy strangulated by govt: Sonia Gandhi on suspension of MPs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story