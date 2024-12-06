Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion to discuss Adani's indictment

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on the issue of an indictment of Gautam Adani.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Tagore stated in the adjournment motion notice.

"Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise today to bring to the House's attention a deeply concerning issue. On November 30, 2021, the Union Power Ministry issued an order waiving transmission charges for power sourced from Adani Green and Azure Power. This order, which benefits private entities, followed within 24 hours of Andhra Pradesh signing a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECT) to purchase power from these companies, resulting in a savings of Rs. 1,360 crore annually in transmission costs," he said.

Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are "prioritising" Adani's profits over the welfare of the Indian people.

"This deal clearly reveals that Prime Minister Modi and his government are prioritizing Adani's profits over the welfare of the Indian people. Office orders have been altered to specifically benefit Adani, easing conditions that were originally outlined just a week before, on November 23, 2021. The relaxed conditions now allow Adani Green's projects, which were supposed to be commissioned sooner, to be delayed until April 2025," he added.

He further alleged that the government is "working" for Adani, not for the people of India.

"Such a sudden and favorable policy shift raises serious questions about transparency, fairness, and accountability. Are we allowing public policy to be shaped by corporate interests rather than national interests? This is a clear indication that the government is working for Adani, not for the people of India," he said.

"I urge the House to discuss this matter under an Adjournment Motion and hold the government accountable," he added.

On Thursday, Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, protested over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital.

Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.