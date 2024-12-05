Devendra Fadnavis oath taking ceremony LIVE updates: PM Modi, Mahayuti leaders to be present

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to reclaim his role as Maharashtra's chief minister for a third term, following a decision during the BJP core committee's Wednesday meeting. The resolution, which resolved previous uncertainty, solidifies Fadnavis's leadership in forming Maharashtra's new government. The recommendation for Fadnavis's reinstatement was put forward by Vijay Rupani, the former Gujarat Chief Minister who was designated as the party's observer for the Maharashtra legislative assembly meeting.The swearing-in cermony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, media outlets reported. This is for the third time that Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event. The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the elections as it secured 132 seats in the 288-member House. Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats. On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners. Fadnavis, who is credited as the architect of the BJP’s record-breaking success in Maharashtra, was pivotal in securing 132 of the 149 seats contested by the party. His return to the chief minister's post is further solidified by the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a key ally of the BJP, reinforcing his position within the party.