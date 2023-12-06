Meet Senthil Kumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

Member of Parliament (MP) Senthil Kumar issued regret over his remarks in the Parliament, where he referred to the regions won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during state elections as "gaumutra states". His comment stirred a row where many political leaders called out the MP for disrespecting the sentiments of over one billion people. He was also called out for "derogatory" and for using "unparliamentary" language in the House. This is not the first time the MP has been involved in controversy. Here is a closer look at Senthil Kumar, the "gaumutra" remark row and his past controversies.

Who is Senthil Kumar?

S Senthil Kumar, born on 22 June 1977, is an Indian politician and a member of the Lok Sabha from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. A member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he gained prominence for his victory in the 2019 Indian general election. Prior to his political career, Senthil Kumar worked as a professional radiologist.

What did Senthil Kumar say?

DMK MP Senthil Kumar stirred controversy by asserting that the BJP can only win elections in what he termed as "Gaumutra States." He claimed that the BJP's power lies mainly in Hindi heartland states, insinuating a connection to "Gaumata" (holy cow) sentiments.

He said, "Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would not have made it."

He went on to add, "So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the 'gaumutra states'... (BJP) cannot come to south India. You see all the results of what happens in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. We are very strong there. You can never dream of setting foot there."

Reaction to "gaumutra" remark

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram termed Senthil Kumar's choice of words "unfortunate" and demanded an immediate apology. Other political figures, including Milind Deora, expressed concern, emphasising the need for respectful dialogue in the diverse cultural landscape of India.

Former Congress MP Milind Deora also pointed out that "reckless remarks" like this weaken the INDIA alliance, which would make the 2024 general elections more challenging for the involved parties. In a post on X, the former MP said, "India is one, and there is no place for a north-south divide."

Senthil Kumar's response

In response to the criticism, Senthil Kumar acknowledged that if his remarks had hurt someone's feelings, he would refrain from using similar language in the future.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across."

He, however, clarified that, in his view, the statement made inside the House was not controversial and that he would choose different words to convey similar sentiments. While speaking with ANI on the controversy, he said, "I made some statement inside the House. At the time, Home Minister and BJP members were there. I have used this term before in my Parliament speeches. It was not a controversial statement. If it hurts somebody I will try to avoid using it next time. I will use some other words to mention where the BJP is strong in getting their votes."

Past controversies

This is not the first time Senthil Kumar has stirred controversy when it comes to religious sentiments. In July 2022, he garnered attention for chastising an executive engineer during a road project inauguration in Dharmapuri. He objected to a "bhumi puja" ceremony, questioning why a Hindu ritual was being conducted at a government event. His remarks sparked criticism from DMK allies, with Congress leader Karti Chidambaram deeming his outburst "totally unwarranted."

According to a report by The Indian Express, many saw the move as planned and politically driven as opposed to a genuine reaction. However, it did raise discussions on secularism in politics and the need to respect religious practices in a diverse nation like India