Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Manipur, belonging to the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to agency reports. This will be the first such meeting since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023. The violence in the northeastern state has left more than 200 people dead and thousands displaced. The meeting will be held under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and aims to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Three Naga MLAs, Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho, and Ram Muivah, all members of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, have confirmed their attendance at the talks. While Ram Muivah is already in New Delhi on personal business, reports said. The exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators expected to participate is yet to be finalised, though a few Meitei MLAs from the BJP have reportedly already left for the national capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Govt efforts to facilitate dialogue

The talks are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led central government's efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in the state. The ongoing violence has sharply divided the state along ethnic lines, primarily between the hill-dwelling Kuki and the valley-majority Meitei communities.

The ethnic tensions were triggered on 3 May 2023 when the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) organised a rally against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The violence has claimed over 200 lives and displaced approximately 50,000 people.

Over the past few months, security forces in the state have conducted several operations to recover illegal arms and ammunition.

Congress wins Manipur Lok Sabha polls

Manipur held elections for its two Lok Sabha constituencies earlier this year, with both seats being won by the Congress. In Inner Manipur, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam secured victory over BJP candidate Thounaojam Basant Kumar Singh, by a margin of over 109,000 votes. In Outer Manipur, Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S Arthur won by more than 85,000 votes against Naga People’s Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik.

The Congress’ success in both seats signals a shift in the political landscape of Manipur, which has been a BJP stronghold in recent years. It also further emphasises the need for political intervention to resolve the ongoing crisis.



The upcoming meeting between Meitei, Kuki, and Naga legislators marks an important development in the ongoing peace efforts. The Home Ministry’s involvement in supervising the talks is a positive signal, however, reconciliation remains a challenge as deep-rooted ethnic divisions are still prevalent.

