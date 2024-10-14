With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has released a booklet accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's state government of betrayal, corruption, and failing to safeguard Maharashtra’s interests. The document, titled Gaddarancha Panchnama, which translates to "evidential record of traitors", was released on Sunday.

Major parties and alliances in Maharashtra The MVA is an alliance comprising major parties in the state, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP faction). As the Opposition alliance, the MVA has been a vocal critic of the Shinde-led government. Shinde’s Shiv Sena, meanwhile, is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. Assembly elections for 288 seats in Maharashtra are expected to be held in November. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MVA's "traitors" booklet

In its "traitors" booklet, the Opposition claims that under the current administration, Maharashtra has lost significant industrial projects to neighbouring Gujarat. At a press conference, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared that Maharashtra has been "betrayed" by the Mahayuti. Thackeray added that it was not only political figures like himself and Sharad Pawar who had been wronged, but the state itself.

The Gaddarancha Panchnama lists several allegations against the Shinde government, including corruption in high-profile projects such as the Dharavi redevelopment and Mumbai’s road concretisation efforts. The Opposition also criticised the administration for its handling of the Shivaji Maharaj statue project, a symbol of Maharashtra’s pride, accusing it of corrupt practices even in creating a monument dedicated to a revered historical figure.

Mahayuti has driven industries out of Maharashtra: MVA

A key assertion in the booklet is that the Mahayuti government has driven industries out of Maharashtra and into Gujarat. The MVA accused the administration of breaking its promise to create 50 million new jobs, stating that it had failed to fill over two lakh government vacancies.

Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole added that frequent paper leaks and non-permanent employment had left the youth of Maharashtra in distress.

Patole further highlighted the growing economic and social issues under the current regime. He pointed to the rising cost of essential goods and described what he saw as rampant corruption in government recruitment processes. He also addressed increasing crime rates, especially against women, emphasising the importance of tackling this issue.

Baba Siddique's murder mishandled: MVA

MVA leaders also used the booklet to highlight the government’s alleged mishandling of law and order, particularly in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole voiced concerns over the state’s inability to ensure citizen safety, with Thackeray questioning the credibility of the government’s response to such crimes.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar echoed these sentiments, stating that the Opposition’s booklet provides a detailed account of the current government’s failings. The MVA also criticised the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, describing it as poorly planned and underfunded.

Maharashtra would have fallen behind under MVA: Shinde

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shinde defended his administration, claiming that Maharashtra would have fallen behind under the previous MVA government. He also emphasised his government’s stability, noting that it has remained in power for two years despite initial predictions of collapse.

The upcoming elections, expected next month, will see a direct contest between the MVA and the Mahayuti. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the official election schedule.