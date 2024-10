Mob enters police station, loots arms during violence in Manipur's Ukhrul

A mob stormed a police station in Manipur's Ukhrul town and looted arms during a clash between two groups, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons were killed and 20 others injured in a gunfight that broke out between two groups on Wednesday over cleaning a disputed land in the town as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan'.

The police station was attacked when the violence was going on.

Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended in the town after the clash between two groups of the Naga community.

"After violence broke out in Ukhrul town, a mob comprising mostly of youths stormed the police station located at Wino Bazar and decamped with government weapons," an official said.