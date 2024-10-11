Manipur Cabinet: People of unrecognised villages excluded from govt schemes

The Manipur Cabinet announced on Thursday that people residing in unrecognised villages will no longer be eligible for government schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

This decision followed comments by Chief Minister N Biren Singh two days earlier, indicating that some officials had granted recognition to hill villages for the community's benefit without state government approval. He said that residents of these unrecognised villages would not be entitled to government services. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Sapam Ranjan stated, "Only villages recognised by the government will receive government schemes. This includes MGNREGA. These benefits will not be available to those living in unrecognised villages."

Ranjan, who also serves as the government spokesperson, emphasised that one cannot simply establish a village, name it, and expect to access benefits from these schemes. Villages cannot be allowed to proliferate without control; adherence to regulations is essential, he added.

During the Cabinet meeting, led by the chief minister, 51 agenda items were reviewed, including the disturbed area status in the state.

On Monday, the government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in Manipur, excluding 19 police station areas in the Imphal Valley and regions bordering Assam.

More From This Section

Dengue cases in Manipur

On the rising number of dengue cases in the state, Ranjan stated that the health department is taking all necessary measures to address the issue.

He reported that the current number of dengue cases is lower than last year, with 1,195 cases recorded as of Thursday. The Imphal and Imphal West districts accounted for 1,070 of these cases, and the region has seen three to four fatalities due to dengue.

The Cabinet also discussed recruitment for contract positions in various departments, compassionate appointments within the police department, and securing land for a new police station in the Joujangtek area.



(With agency inputs)