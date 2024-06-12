MeitY to come out with first draft on AI policy in next 5-6 months

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is poised to unveil the initial draft of its artificial intelligence (AI) policy in the next five to six months, according to sources in the know.

Meity has been drawing up a comprehensive framework for regulating AI in India, with deepfake regulation being an integral component of this AI framework, a senior government official informed Business Standard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“At present, we are conducting internal consultations with legal minds and other stakeholders. Once we have a reasonable draft, we’ll then engage in broader consultations,” the official said.



Until AI regulation is formalised, issues like deepfakes stemming from AI are being addressed in accordance with existing policies under the Information Technology Act, 2020.





ALSO READ: Deepfake videos of the NSE chief misleading investors: What you must know “AI cannot be seen in isolation or fragmented, as it encompasses several elements. Even when promoting AI — in terms of establishing a regulatory sandbox, addressing patent issues, or fostering responsible AI — all these aspects must be carefully examined,” said the official.

Meity is engaging with global fora such as the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) and studying diverse AI frameworks already implemented across various jurisdictions.



“We have been engaging in numerous meetings with international fora, facilitating an exchange of ideas regarding the experiences of other nations. Fora like GPAI and others regularly discuss these pertinent issues," the official added.

Presently, the European Union stands as the sole jurisdiction globally to have enacted comprehensive legislation on AI.

Other regions attempting AI regulation include the US, which has adopted a more light-touch voluntary compliance approach, while China’s strategy focuses on maintaining social stability and state control over technology.

India aims to mitigate risks associated with AI while simultaneously ensuring that regulation does not impede the country’s opportunities for AI-led growth.