Home / Politics / BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as Chief Minister of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as Chief Minister of Odisha

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
New Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to them at Janata Maidan.

This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state.

Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were also present. Odisha's outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the ceremony.

BJP for the first time got a clear mandate in Odisha, ending the 24-year-old stint of the BJD.

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly while Patnaik-led BJD got 51 seats, Congress (14), CPI(M) won in one seat while Independents got three.

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik resigns as CM day after BJP wins Odisha Assembly elections

2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

Tribal leader Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first BJP CM on Wednesday

BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi becomes Odisha CM, gets 2 deputy CMs

Naveen Patnaik's close aide Pandian quits politics after BJD's defeat

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as CM of Andhra Pradesh for fourth time

Will PM Modi visit Manipur after Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, asks Uddhav

In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat: Rahul Gandhi

Congress questions PM Modi's 'silence' on terror attacks in J-K's Reasi

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to start from June 24, says Kiren Rijiju

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Amit ShahRajnath SinghNarendra ModiOdisha govtBJPtribalNaveen Pattnaik

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story