Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as CM of Andhra Pradesh for fourth time

On Wednesday, it seemed as though all roads were leading to Kesarapalle IT Park near Vijayawada as N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term.

While thousands of people secured a place at the venue hours in advance, the event was not just politically significant, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top national leaders, but it was also star-studded, with cine superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi attending the function.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The festive mood was evident in Vijayawada on Tuesday itself, with the city decked up in yellow, the colour of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Huge posters of Modi, Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and deputy chief minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan were displayed prominently. Everyone met had only praises for the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance, including TDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena, which won 164 out of 175 seats in the assembly elections. The rush in the city was such that none of the 200 to 300 listed hotels had rooms available on Tuesday, according to an online travel major.

At Kesarapalle, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Chirag Paswan, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde were present. Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, and former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana were among the other dignitaries. From around 9.00 am, entertainment and cultural programmes for thousands of party workers were organised at the venue.

When Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Naidu around 11.30 am, the venue erupted in applause. At the same time, party workers across the state celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets, reported the local media.

After the oath, Modi hugged and patted Naidu on assuming office. Later, the prime minister held hands with Chiranjeevi and Kalyan. Naidu retained his Kuppam constituency while Kalyan and Lokesh won from Pithapuram and Mangalagiri assembly segments in the recently held polls.

In the 25-member cabinet, the Janasena has three members and the BJP has the remaining. As the state assembly has 175 members, its cabinet strength can be 26, including the chief minister. On Tuesday, the NDA had elected Naidu as their leader. After that, Naidu announced that Amaravati will be the sole capital of the state.

During Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, he had floated a three-capital theory, designating Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital. Naidu’s dream of Amaravati, conceived during his first tenure as the chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, faced a setback under Reddy’s YSR Congress Party government.