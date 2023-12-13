Home / Politics / Members asking same questions with same words matter of concern: Vaishnaw

Referring to Pandey asking the same question, Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of great concern" and sought to bring it to the notice of the Speaker Om Birla, who was in the chair

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that it was a matter of great concern that some Parliamentarians are asking the same questions, at times with same words.

During Question Hour, the Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Railways Minister also said he wanted to bring this issue to the notice of the Speaker.

BSP member Ritesh Pandey asked a question related to net neutrality and while giving his reply, Vaishnaw also mentioned that the same question has been asked by other members, and one of them with the same words.

The minister mentioned that Congress members in Lok Sabha, Muraleedharan and Vincent H Pala, as well as Rajya Sabha members -- Digvijaya Singh (Congress) and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) had asked the same question.

Referring to Pandey asking the same question, Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of great concern" and sought to bring it to the notice of the Speaker Om Birla, who was in the chair.

Pandey cited that the questions' department of the House says that if three or four members ask the same question, then the chances of it being taken up are high. So, members share the questions, and that is happening as per the rules, he added.

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw said "net neutrality principle is well established in India" in response to questions about a proposal to levy network usage charges from OTT (Over The Top) entities.

The minister also took a swipe at the Congress by saying the telecom sector, especially BSNL, were "spoiled" during the UPA tenure.

The telecom sector has become a sunrise sector under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

