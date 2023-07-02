Home / Politics / 'Minority communities benefitted most from welfare schemes under Modi govt'

'Minority communities benefitted most from welfare schemes under Modi govt'

Chishty said Muslims and people from other minority communities benefited from various schemes of the Modi govt, including those for providing housing, health benefits

Press Trust of India Thane
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell national general secretary Sufi M K Chishty has claimed Muslims and people from other minority communities benefitted the most from welfare schemes during the last nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday to highlight works done by the Modi government, Chishty also criticised the Congress, claiming it only gave assurances to the people during its 50 years of governance but did not do any work on the ground.

Chishty said Muslims and people from other minority communities benefited from various schemes of the Modi government, including those for providing housing, health benefits and pertaining to the welfare of farmers.

"Till 2014, only 4.5 per cent Muslims were government employees, and the figure has gone up to 10.5 per cent in the last nine years," he said.

The BJP and the Modi government do not indulge in differentiation of people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, he said.

Modi is the only prime minister who has been given maximum awards by Muslim countries, Chishty said, adding "our motto is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

Also Read

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, women: Sonia

SC unhappy with 6 states, UTs for not giving comments to govt on minorities

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes being discussed all over country: Gehlot

Welfare programmes for minorities to be resumed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Telangana for upcoming elections today

Shah to visit UP today, to attend event marking Sonelal Patel's anniversary

UCC to divert people's attention from important issues, says Pramod Tiwari

'Widespread inflation everywhere', Delhi CM attacks PM Modi in MP

Topics :MuslimsminoritiesBJPModi govtwelfare schemes

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story