More than a third of families in Bihar surviving on Rs 6k per month or less

Another important finding was that more than 5 mn Biharis were living outside the state in search of livelihood or better education opportunities

Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
More than a third of families inhabiting Bihar were living in poverty, making do with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less, according to a detailed report of the caste survey tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The report also acknowledged considerable poverty among the upper castes, though the percentage was, predictably, much higher among backward classes, Dalits and tribals.

As per the report, tabled by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state was home to about 2.97 crore families, out of which more than 94 lakhs (34.13 per cent) were poor.

Another important finding was that more than 50 lakh Biharis were living outside the state in search of livelihood or better education opportunities.

Those earning a living in other states numbered around 46 lakhs while another 2.17 lakhs have found greener pastures abroad.

Those pursuing studies in other states numbered about 5.52 lakhs while about 27,000 were doing the same abroad.

Notably, preliminary findings of the caste survey were released on October 2.

The Nitish Kumar government ordered the exercise following the Centre's reluctance to hold a caste census.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

