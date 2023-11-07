Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

Authorities have seized over Rs 178 crore in cash, 284 kg of gold, and 1,168 kg of silver, along with liquor, 'ganja' and various other goods

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
In the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections, law enforcement agencies have seized Rs 498 crore in cash and various items, according to a report by PTI.

The model code of conduct (MCC) is enforced from the date of notification of the election and came into effect on October 9 for all five poll-bound states. The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, to which political parties and candidates must adhere during elections.

Between October 9 and November 6, authorities have seized over Rs 178 crore in cash, 284 kg of gold, 1,168 kg of silver, and other valuables worth over Rs 178 crore. Additionally, liquor valued at over Rs 62.9 crore, "ganja" worth Rs 28.9 crore, and miscellaneous items intended as freebies, valued at Rs 54.5 crore, were also seized.

With all 119 members of the state's Legislative Assembly up for election on November 30, the political landscape in Telangana is fiercely contested. The main contenders include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In the 2018 state Assembly elections, BRS formed the state government and K Chandrashekar Rao began his second tenure as chief minister. The ongoing tenure for the current state legislative Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. A party requires a majority of 60 seats to form government in the state.

The votes for the upcoming elections in Telangana will be counted on December 3 along with four other states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

