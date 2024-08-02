MP Kangana Ranaut asks if CISF jawans on duty are monitored; govt responds

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kangana Ranaut assault case: Web-based personal information system is maintained for each CISF personnel, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut assaulted by a CISF constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport in June. (File photo)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
In response to a question raised by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) maintains a dossier on all its personnel deployed at public interfaces. He said the CISF also monitors the social media activity of its personnel.

The query raised by Ranaut, who was assaulted by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport in June, read, “Does the government have any monitoring system for the scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement or influence by some negative elements or activities which result in bad behaviour with passengers?”

Responding to the query, Mohol said, “A web-based personal information system is maintained for each staff member and is updated by their supervisory officers. The personnel also undergo soft skills training... A mentor and buddy pair system has also been implemented at every airport to evaluate the psychological well-being of CISF staff. In addition, CISF monitors the social media activities of its personnel to examine the possible influence of negative elements.”

Kangana Ranaut slap incident
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly assaulted by a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, during a security check at Chandigarh airport in June. The Mandi MP was en route to Delhi for an NDA meeting when the incident occurred.

Kaur was unhappy with Ranaut’s stand on the farmers’ protest when the actress claimed that the agitators were paid to stage a sit-in. In a video that went viral following the incident, Kaur could be heard saying, "My mother also participated in the sit-in during the farmers' stir.”

In a social media post after the incident, Kangana wrote, “I am safe and perfectly fine. However, my concern is how we will handle the rise of extremism in Punjab.” The outspoken actress added, “I was leaving after completing the security checking process when a woman CISF personnel came from the side and hit me on the face. She began hurling abuses without any provocation. When I asked her why she was doing this, she said she was a supporter of the farmers’ protest.”  
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

