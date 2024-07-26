Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / MSP legal guarantee issue rocks Rajya Sabha; Cong-led Oppn stages protest

MSP legal guarantee issue rocks Rajya Sabha; Cong-led Oppn stages protest

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar tried to diffuse the situation, saying the minister had given a detailed reply and if the members were not satisfied, they should use available avenues to seek answers

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
Dhankhar repeatedly asked the members to allow the proceedings to continue and also threatened to name members for disrupting the House. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday created a ruckus and obstructed proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, as they were not satisfied with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reply on providing a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

The trouble began during Question Hour when Chouhan listed steps taken by the government for the welfare of farmers and spoke about the committee looking into strengthening the MSP system but stopped short of talking about a legal guarantee for crop support prices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the minister's remark, Congress MPs, including Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, protested, saying that Chouhan's reply was incomplete.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to diffuse the situation, saying the minister had given a detailed reply and if the members were not satisfied, they should use available avenues to seek answers.

Dhankhar repeatedly asked the members to allow the proceedings to continue and also threatened to name members for disrupting the House.

As per the rule, an MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the House for the remainder of the day.

More From This Section

Oppn playing politics over Agnipath scheme, says PM Narendra Modi

BJP's charges against CM are part of conspiracy, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Shutting down vaccine PSUs will erode capabilities further, says Congress

Award Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram or stop misleading Dalits: Mayawati to BJP

Veteran BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away; MP CM Yadav condoles demise

Opposition members, however, refused to relent and continued to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings for a few more minutes.

Earlier, in his replying during supplementaries, Chouhan said the government has set up a panel on MSP and would consider the recommendations once the report is submitted.

"I would like to state that serving farmers for us is like worshipping God," he said, and asserted that "pradhan mantri Modi ji se bada koi Kisan hitashi nahi hai (There is no bigger well-wisher of farmers than Prime Minister Modi)".

Chouhan said the panel has been formed to give suggestions on making the MSP system more effective and transparent.

Additionally, he said, the committee has been asked to examine the feasibility of giving greater autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and ways to make it more scientific.

To ensure higher prices of crops for farmers, a mandate has also been given to the committee to suggest steps for strengthening the agricultural marketing system in line with the changing needs of the country. This committee is also working on issues like natural farming and crop diversification, the minister said.

The meetings of this committee are being organised regularly. Since July 22, 2022, the committee has met 6 times. Additionally, 35 meetings of various sub-committees have also been held.

"Whenever the panel submits its report, the government will examine it," Chouhan said.

On the question of whether the government wants to give a legal guarantee of MSP to farmers or not, the minister said it is continuously working towards farmers' welfare.

The MSP rates have been increased regularly to give proper prices to farmers, he added.

The agriculture minister informed that the government has a six-pronged strategy to give appropriate MSP to farmers.

It includes increasing farm production, reducing the cost of production, giving appropriate prices of the produce, compensating for loss due to natural calamities, diversification of agriculture, and organic farming.

"We are being called anti-farmer. I would like to state that we are working on solutions.

"This government is committed to farmers. We are continuously taking decisions for the benefit of farmers...The government is serious, and we will take appropriate steps once the committee's report comes," Chouhan said.

Amid sloganeering by Opposition party members, he said, "We have given twice the MSP rates as compared to when (Randeep) Surjewala's government was in power", in an apparent reference to the Congress-led government.

The minister said the Modi government gives MSP after adding 50 per cent profit to the cost of production.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt to buy all masur, urad, tur dal produced by farmers: Agri minister

Rahul Gandhi meets farmers, vows to push for MSP legal guarantee

'Trust deficit between govt, farmers': SC proposes panel for talks

Ahead of Budget's presentation, Congress demands legal guarantee for MSP

Farmers' association SKM to resume protest over MSP, loan waiver

Topics :MSPRajya SabhaOpposition

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story