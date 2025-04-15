ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said that it has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case related to National Herald, PTI reported.

The chargesheet also names Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused persons. The ED's investigation, which started in 2021, is based in a private complaint filed in 2012 by Subramanian Swamy. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently on bail since 2015 in the same case.

This comes two days after ED initiated proceedings to take possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore linked to Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The investigation agency also stated that on April 11 it served notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, directing them to take over AJL assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier on Tuesday, ED summoned businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation related to a land deal.

This story will be updated with more details.