Tejashwi arrives in Delhi for meeting Cong prez Kharge over Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Delhi airport early on Tuesday for an official meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss seat-sharing and poll strategy for Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Today is our official meeting. We will discuss the strategies for Bihar (elections). "

Meanwhile, on Monday, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that this meeting will discuss seat-sharing and the alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Bihar elections.

With the Bihar Assembly elections expected to take place in roughly six months, all the political parties have ramped up preparations. RJD, known as Congress's "oldest ally" in Bihar, is also part of the INDIA bloc.

The RJD-Congress meeting is expected to take place at Kharge's residence. On April 20, the Congress president is also expected to address a public rally in Bihar's Buxar district.

Notably, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the issue of migration in Bihar, taking out the 'Naukri do' rally to urge the state government to stop migration and facilitate job creation for the youth. On April 7, Kumar was joined by Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai for the yatra.

Also Read

On March 30, while sounding the poll bugle for the party in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for "jungle raj" and corruption between 1990-2005. Since his meeting on March 30, Shah is also going to spend two days a month in Bihar to prepare for the polls.

On April 13, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the NDA meeting to discuss the Assembly elections. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary was also present.

A high-stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting against the alliance consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The elections in the state are expected to take place between October and November, however, the dates for the polls have not been announced yet.