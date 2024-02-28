NCP leader Praful Patel resigns from RS after re-election for new term

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP after he was re-elected as the Upper House MP earlier this month.

"Praful Patel, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Maharashtra, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.ef. 27th February, 2024," a Rajya Sabha bulletin read.

Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, after parting ways with Sharad Pawar had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In a post on X, Praful Patel said, "I was elected as the Rajy Sabha MP for the tenure of 2022-2028. I have resigned from my 4 year balanced old term of Rajy Sabha membership as I have been elected on Rajya Sabha for a new term which will be effective from 2024 to 2030. Hence, I continue to be a member of the August House till 2030."

