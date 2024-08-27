NDA on the cusp of majority mark with 11 candidates elected unopposed to RS

The four vacancies in the nominated category, when filled, could potentially increase the NDA’s support in the House.
Union ministers and BJP members Ravneet Singh Bittu, from Rajasthan, and George Kurian, from Madhya Pradesh, were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha along with other BJP candidates. These include Kiran Choudhry (Haryana), Mamata Mohanta (Odisha), Manan Kumar Mishra (Bihar), Mission Ranjan Dass and Rameshwar Teli (both from Assam), Dhairyasheel Patil (Maharashtra) and Rajeev Bhattacharjee (Tripura).
Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who leads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, was elected unopposed from Bihar and Nitin Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party was elected unopposed from Maharashtra.
The two parties are constituents of the NDA. Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi was elected unopposed from Telangana.
Of the 12 vacancies, 10 arose because these Rajya Sabha MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held general elections. These include BJP's Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Biplab Deb and others, Congress' K C Venugopal and Deependra Hooda and RJD's Misa Bharati.
The other two vacancies were because K Keshav Rao resigned from the Rajya Sabha since he had quit the BRS to join the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta left her seat to join the BJP.
The dozen candidates, if elected, will serve truncated tenures. Other than the 12 vacancies, there are four more from Jammu and Kashmir.