Series of measures directed to combat spread of dengue: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said he has directed a series of measures to combat the spread of dengue in the national capital. "We have requested that warnings and awareness announcements be made across all metro stations, bus stations and other public transport hubs to inform people about dengue prevention," the minister said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emphasising that it is very important that all government hospitals in the city are fully equipped to handle dengue cases, Bhardwaj said he directed several actions to the health secretary but was unsure if those steps have been implemented.

"I have directed the health secretary to visit one government hospital each day to check that all necessary dengue-related equipment is available. However, I'm uncertain if these visits have commenced. If not, I will personally visit the hospitals and ensure compliance," the AAP minister said.

Bhardwaj alleged that whenever there is a major crisis in Delhi, documentation has revealed that Lt Governor V K Saxena is behind it.

Highlighting the Asha Kiran shelter home case, where 14 inmates died in July, the minister said investigation has revealed that there was a shortage of doctors and paramedics.

"The responsibility for appointments lies with the LG. Since becoming a minister, I have written dozens of letters to the LG regarding the 30 per cent vacancies," Bhardwaj said.