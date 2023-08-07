Home / Politics / Need to remember Rahul Gandhi's mantra to be fearless: Kamal Nath

Need to remember Rahul Gandhi's mantra to be fearless: Kamal Nath

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member in March, after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail

Press Trust of India Bhopal
A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday welcomed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as the Lok Sabha member and said everyone needs to remember Gandhi's mantra of - "don't be afraid".

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member in March, after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court last Friday stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

I welcome the decision to restore the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi. Now, we will again hear in Parliament that lion's roar which gives fearlessness to the public and creates fear among the opponents of democracy, Nath tweeted.

"We all have to remember only one mantra of Rahul ji don't be afraid, the senior Congress leader added.

Gandhi represents Wayanad (Kerala) in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

Modi surname case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against verdict today

Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi after relief from Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Restoration of Rahul's parliamentary membership victory of truth: Gehlot

RS adjourned till 2 amid uproar; House revokes suspension of Cong MP Patil

Cong couldn't understand how crucial it was to implement Panchayati Raj: PM

SC dismisses plea of Senthil Balaji against HC order allowing ED custody

SC staying Rahul's conviction exposes govt's vindictive politics: Shiv Sena

Topics :Rahul GandhiKamal NathCongressLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

Statsguru: Six charts explain expansion in India's services trade

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story