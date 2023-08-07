Need to remember Rahul Gandhi's mantra to be fearless: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday welcomed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as the Lok Sabha member and said everyone needs to remember Gandhi's mantra of - "don't be afraid".

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member in March, after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court last Friday stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

I welcome the decision to restore the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi. Now, we will again hear in Parliament that lion's roar which gives fearlessness to the public and creates fear among the opponents of democracy, Nath tweeted.

"We all have to remember only one mantra of Rahul ji don't be afraid, the senior Congress leader added.

Gandhi represents Wayanad (Kerala) in the Lok Sabha.