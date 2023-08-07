Home / Politics / RS adjourned till 2 amid uproar; House revokes suspension of Cong MP Patil

RS adjourned till 2 amid uproar; House revokes suspension of Cong MP Patil

However, Congress and other opposition party members pressed for a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue | (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid uproar as opposition parties demanded a discussion on Manipur violence while members from the treasury benches sought to raise matters related to the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Soon after the House revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil with a voice vote, BJP members rose to seek a discussion on the law and order situation in Rajasthan in view of atrocities reported against women in the state.

However, Congress and other opposition party members pressed for a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue.

Amid ruckus, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government had agreed for a short duration discussion on Manipur, but opposition does not want discuss it.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha during the Budget session for violating rules of the House by videographing the proceedings, and sharing it outside. She was suspended after the House passed a motion for suspension.

Amid din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Topics :Rajya SabhaCongressParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

