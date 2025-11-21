Home / Politics / New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals: Prashant Kishor

New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals: Prashant Kishor

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar: Prashant Kishor | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bettiah
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday alleged that the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government was full of corrupt and criminal leaders.

Speaking to reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor also said his party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, during which Jan Suraaj Party workers will visit all houses in the state.

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals. I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted," he alleged.

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

Topics :Prashant KishorNitish KumarBiharBihar government

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

