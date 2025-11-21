Home / Politics / Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly hit back late on Thursday with a four-page counter, calling her missive to the EC misleading, politically motivated and factually distorted

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
In a characteristic combative tone, Suvendu accused Banerjee of intimidating booth level officers and making unacceptable insinuations against the CEC (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ratcheting up the political temperature around the SIR, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to undermine the Election Commission and shield an illicit vote-bank her party has nurtured for years.

Adhikari's letter to the CEC came hours after Banerjee's communication to the poll panel on Thursday in which she slammed the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as chaotic and coercive.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly hit back late on Thursday with a four-page counter, calling her missive to the EC misleading, politically motivated and factually distorted.

He dubbed the CM's objections as nothing less than a desperate attempt to derail a clean-up drive that threatens her political ecosystem.

The Chief Minister's letter is a calculated attempt to sow discord among election officials, discredit the ECI's constitutional mandate and protect a vote-bank of ineligible and illegal elements her government has nurtured for years, Adhikari asserted.

In a characteristic combative tone, he accused Banerjee of intimidating booth level officers and making unacceptable insinuations against the CEC.

Such conduct from the head of a state government must be condemned, Adhikari said.

He dismissed Banerjee's portrayal of the SIR as a chaotic and disruptive initiative, arguing that similar revision drives have been part of the ECI's toolkit since the 1950s, including the extensive exercise in 2002-03.

The Hon'ble CM herself contested and won the 2004 Lok Sabha polls based on rolls revised in 2003. Will she now question the legitimacy of her own victory? the BJP leader said in the letter to Kumar.

Pressing his long-standing charge of large-scale discrepancies in Bengal's voter lists, Adhikari said the current SIR was essential to weed out lakhs of bogus entries, claiming multiple enrolments, dead voters and forged documents.

The LoP said he had already submitted data listing 1.325 million dubious names to the CEO.

Seeking to amplify his allegation of an infiltration ecosystem, the BJP leader pointed to recent visuals aired by TV channels showing individuals allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh, fearing detection during the SIR.

Many, he claimed, had openly admitted on camera to possessing forged Indian documents facilitated by local TMC leaders.

This is the rotten underbelly of TMC's infiltration ecosystem, he said, reiterating a charge the ruling party has repeatedly dismissed as communal fear-mongering.

Adhikari also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claiming that CCTV cameras at several booths were deliberately disabled to enable fake voting and manipulation.

He cited the Calcutta High Court's recent order disqualifying Mukul Roy as MLA as further proof of a pattern of political malpractice.

In his letter, Adhikari also accused the state's Finance Department of withholding funds and approvals for BLOs and data entry operators.

This is a petty tactic to manufacture chaos and shift blame onto the ECI, he wrote.

Urging the Commission to stand firm as the guardian of democracy, Adhikari pressed for additional resources to ensure the SIR is conducted flawlessly and without fear, arguing that the people of Bengal were looking up to the EC for a clean and credible electoral roll ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress did not immediately react to Adhikari's allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for guvs: CM Stalin

PM attending G20 meet safely, securely since Trump boycotting it: Congress

'Hope new govt meets aspirations': Tejashwi as Nitish Kumar takes CM oath

After Bihar defeat, Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Gandhi Ashram

'Diplomatic setback': Congress on US panel report citing Pak's 'success'

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariBJPWest BengalElection Commission

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story