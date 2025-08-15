Home / Politics / Nitish Kumar cuts preliminary exam fee in Bihar to ₹100; Mains to be free

Nitish Kumar cuts preliminary exam fee in Bihar to ₹100; Mains to be free

The decision, which will likely benefit lakhs of youth in Bihar, was announced just a few months before the assembly elections in the state

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Kumar said that ensuring more and more government jobs and employment opportunities for the youth has always been the state government's priority.(File Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that the fee for all preliminary competitive examinations in the state has been standardised at ₹100, and no fee will be charged for the mains.
 
Kumar said that the move will create more opportunities for the youth. "To provide the youth of Bihar with more opportunities for government jobs and employment, and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps," the CM said in an X post on Friday.

Bihar CM grants major concession in exam fees

Highlighting that the decision has been taken in the interest of the youth, Kumar said, "I am pleased to announce that, it has been decided to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted for state-level government jobs by all commissions, we will grant candidates a major concession in examination fees." 
 
This decision is likely to benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs in Bihar. The move was announced with just a few months left for the assembly elections in the state.

₹100 for preliminary tests, Mains to be free

Kumar, in his post, said, "From now on, the fee for candidates appearing in the PT examination will be only ₹100. Furthermore, candidates who qualify the preliminary tests and appear for the main examination (Mains) will not be required to pay any fee."
 
State government recruitment exams are conducted by bodies such as the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board.

Move to benefit lakhs of youth

Kumar believes that the step taken by the state government will benefit lakhs of youth.
 
Kumar further said that ensuring more and more government jobs and employment opportunities for the youth has always been the state government's priority. "With this initiative, young people will feel further encouraged to achieve their goals," he said.

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar governmentBihar Public Service Commission

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

