Efforts on to reduce importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Uddhav

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed efforts are being made to diminish the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He also urged the Supreme Court to hear his party's plea against the Maharashtra assembly speaker's decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the ruling Shiv Sena, and claimed democracy would die if justice is not delivered.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', a magazine started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and his brother Shrikant Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said "Marathi manoos" ensured they get Mumbai.

"Marathi manoos was treated as an outsider (before the undivided Shiv Sena was formed in 1966). Efforts are being made to create such circumstances again, to see whether a bite can be taken out of Mumbai and Maharashtra - be it the imposition of Hindi or reducing the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. These efforts have not stopped," the former CM claimed. ALSO READ: SP leader claims voter list manipulation in Maharashtra; seeks audit "The work of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marmik will not end till the time we don't finish off those who indulge in such efforts," he said. Be it feeding pigeons or the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, controversies were being created to divert people's attention from pressing issues, he said.