Efforts on to reduce importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Uddhav

At the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', a magazine started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray & his brother Shrikant Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said 'Marathi manoos' ensured they get Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray
"The work of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marmik will not end till the time we don't finish off those who indulge in such efforts," Uddhav Thackeray said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed efforts are being made to diminish the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He also urged the Supreme Court to hear his party's plea against the Maharashtra assembly speaker's decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the ruling Shiv Sena, and claimed democracy would die if justice is not delivered. 

Speaking on Wednesday at the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', a magazine started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and his brother Shrikant Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said "Marathi manoos" ensured they get Mumbai.

"Marathi manoos was treated as an outsider (before the undivided Shiv Sena was formed in 1966). Efforts are being made to create such circumstances again, to see whether a bite can be taken out of Mumbai and Maharashtra - be it the imposition of Hindi or reducing the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. These efforts have not stopped," the former CM claimed. 

"The work of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marmik will not end till the time we don't finish off those who indulge in such efforts," he said.

Be it feeding pigeons or the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, controversies were being created to divert people's attention from pressing issues, he said.

Uddhav Thackeray also lauded Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for looking into the issue after public outrage against the order. 

The directions to permanently relocate all strays from streets of Delhi-NCR to shelters "at the earliest" were passed by a bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan on August 11.

When some petitioners in another stray dogs-related case mentioned their plea while referring to the August 11 verdict before CJI Gavai, he said he "will look into it". 

On his party's plea in the apex court against the state assembly speaker's decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the rival Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, "It has been three-four years and one will never know when it (democracy) will die. If justice is not dispensed, then democracy will die. So whatever bench it is, please look into it. This is my request with folded hands."  In July, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the issue was pending for long and uncertainty cannot be allowed to continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Shiv SenaBal ThackerayMaharashtraMumbai

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story