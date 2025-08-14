UP Assembly's first-ever 24-hour debate on 'Vision 2047' in the works

A 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047' is underway in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure development.

The historic marathon debate began on Wednesday, with the state government reaffirming its goal of making Uttar Pradesh the most developed state in the country by 2047, targeting zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is present in the House for the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI, "This 24-hour monsoon session - this is the time for real monsoon. Viksit Bharat ka viksit Uttar Pradesh. To make the pledge to make Uttar Pradesh developed by 2047 successful, the 24-hour continuous discussion is ongoing, and we are participating in it..."

Cabinet Minister Dayashankar Singh said, "In the context of 'Viksit Bharat and Vikisit Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047, Yogi Adityanath ji has organized a 24-hour session in which all ministers are presenting the work of their respective departments from 2017 to 2025 and explaining how their department will develop from 2025 to 2047, how to progress in every field, and how UP can contribute the most to the development of the country... Yogi ji will compile the essence of this and make future plans on how to move forward till 2047. We are moving ahead with the vision that by 2047 Uttar Pradesh will contribute to making India the most developed country in the world, establishing India as a global leader and making India the leading economy of the world."

ALSO READ: CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC Fisheries Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad said, "We are fortunate that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, we have come to the House for proceedings, and it is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that for the first time in 75 years, discussions are being held for the interests of the public. Earlier, leaders and parties used to discuss for their own interests. But today, as we are public servants 24 hours a day, we will sit and discuss for 24 hours about what we will give them by 2047 and how we will do it..."

The Opposition, however, criticised the move. Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav told ANI, "We submitted a reason document with 47 questions to the state government asking how many promises were fulfilled by the government from the 2022 manifesto, but instead of answering, the government presented a vision for 2047... There is no planning, vision, intention or policy, but only an attempt to divert attention of the state..." ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh govt's $1 trillion target gets economic advisory support On the Banke Bihari Temple Construction Ordinance, Yadav said, "Many priests in Vrindavan protested against this. We are not aware of the government's intention behind this, but we will act according to the information we get ahead."