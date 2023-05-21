Nitish Kumar should stop 'daydreaming' about becoming PM, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying he should pay attention to his state which is being pushed into "anarchy" instead of daydreaming about becoming the prime minister.

Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders in a bid to forge an alliance of non-BJP parties and threw his weight behind Kejriwal over the Delhi chief minister's protest against the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the issue of authority over transfers and postings of government officers in the national capital.

Prem Shukla, the BJP's national spokesperson, said meeting other leaders is Kumar's right but he has not been paying attention to his own state.

"He is daydreaming to become prime minister. Instead, he should discharge his duties as Bihar chief minister, his constitutional responsibility," he said.

Sanjay Mayukh, a BJP MLC in Bihar, said Kumar should come out of his "dream world" as there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post.

People of the state will never forgive him for pushing it deeper and deeper into crime and corruption, he claimed.

Kumar met the AAP leader here and extended "complete support" to him in his government's ongoing tussle with the Centre over the control of administrative services.

He was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Centre on Friday promulgated the ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.