Rahul Gandhi will open discussion on no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP a day ago will open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, the party's Lok Sabha chief whip K Suresh said.

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court suspended his criminal defamation conviction in the Modi surname case

Manipur is set to dominate the three-day debate commencing today in the Lok Sabha on the opposition's no-confidence motion.

"Today in Lok Sabha, No Confidence Motion is going to be discussed. At 12 noon, the no-confidence motion will be taken up. So, from Congress' side, Rahul Gandhi is the first speaker on the No Confidence Motion," Congress' Lok Sabha whip Suresh said.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is ready for discussion on Manipur adding that the Centre has nothing to hide. He further said that if the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge agrees to discuss the issue on August 11 then he is also ready.

The Union Minister said, "...Our issue is only Manipur. PM has not said anything so far on the issue. We continuously demanded that he come to the Parliament and make a statement on the Manipur situation. But he is not ready for it. He is not ready to accept the Opposition's demands. That is why, we moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. Of course, we don't have a majority in Lok Sabha but we want to know the PM's reaction..."

"In Rajya Sabha they are trying to Rule 267... so in Rajya Sabha we will also discuss on Manipur issue, but in Lok Sabha we moved a no-confidence motion that's why we are going to discuss, Congress Lok Sabha chief whip said.

He further said that PM Modi talked about the Manipur somewhere outside made a statement in Parliament but he never made a statement in both the houses.

"PM somewhere outside made a statement in Parliament but what about inside the house? In both the houses he never came he never said anything about Manipur," he added.

Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the PM on July 20 said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the PM had said.

Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

The Rajya Sabha has been facing a similar logjam since July 20, the day when the Monsoon Session started, over the Manipur violence issue.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.