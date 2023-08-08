Home / India News / No-Confidence motion LIVE: LS to hear debate today, PM to reply on Aug 10
No-Confidence motion LIVE: LS to hear debate today, PM to reply on Aug 10

Catch all the latest news updates live related to the no-confidence motion that will be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Aug 08 2023
Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
The Lok Sabha will debate the no-confidence between August 8 and 10 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply to the opposition-sponsored move on the last day. The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC) meeting. "The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue till August 10 when the prime minister will reply to the debate," a senior leader said.
Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha as MP a day before no-confidence motion

Lok Sabha to take up the no-confidence motion between Aug 8-10 against Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha as MP a day before no-confidence motion

The Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The Congress said the Wayanad MP, who returned to Parliament after four months, would be a key speaker of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the no-confidence motion debate that the Lok Sabha will take up from Tuesday.

Lok Sabha to take up the no-confidence motion between Aug 8-10 against Modi govt

The Lok Sabha will debate the no-confidence between August 8 and 10 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply to the opposition-sponsored move on the last day. The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC) meeting. "The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue till August 10 when the prime minister will reply to the debate," a senior leader said.

