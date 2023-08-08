Home / Politics / Both representative govt, parliamentary democracy 'jettisoned': Chidambaram

Both representative govt, parliamentary democracy 'jettisoned': Chidambaram

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Both House have passed the GNCTD Amendment Bill. The Bill should be rightly titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Appointment of Viceroy) Bill"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The BJP that has not won the confidence and support of the people of Delhi in six elections over a period of 25 years has pushed through the bill, Chidambaram said

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the BJP after Parliament passed the contentious Delhi services bill, asking what moral authority does the party have to pass such a bill that "reduces the Delhi government to a municipality".

Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Both House have passed the GNCTD Amendment Bill. The Bill should be rightly titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Appointment of Viceroy) Bill."

Both "representative government" and "parliamentary democracy" have been "jettisoned" by the bill, the former home minister said.

The BJP that has not won the confidence and support of the people of Delhi in six elections over a period of 25 years has pushed through the bill, Chidambaram said.

"What moral authority has the BJP to pass such a Bill that reduces the Delhi government to a municipality?" he said.

The BJP and its allies got a boost as the BJD and the YSRCP, with nine MPs each, supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Also Read

'Means Parliamentary Democracy is dead': Chidambaram on TN Guv's remark

UCC, NRC have potential to divide, K'taka will reject BJP: Chidambaram

Chidambaram welcomes Mamata's call for reciprocal support to Congress

Sitharaman slams Chidambaram's comments on Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawal

Doctor prescribing cure worse than disease: Chidambaram on sedition law

Gogoi questioning jurisprudence of Constitution's structure shocking: Cong

Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11, have nothing to hide: Shah to Oppn

Why is PM interfering in Delhi: Kejriwal after Parl passes services Bill

Parliament passes Delhi services Bill with 131 votes in favour in RS

Lok Sabha passes bill to provide legal framework to reduce court burden

Topics :P ChidambaramCongressBJPParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story