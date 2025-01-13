No differences within party, CM chair not vacant, says Siddaramaiah

Amid reports of leadership change in the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the CM chair is not vacant and there are no differences within the party.

He also urged the Media to show the truth instead of rumours.

"Media should show the truth instead of fanning rumours. It is still going on that Siddaramaiah is going to leave, if I tell the truth, there are no differences within the party, but still, we see every day, that CM is going to change, CM will be changed, the chair is not vacant," the CM said.

Notably, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is being held along with the meeting of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members on Monday over several issues.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also participated in the meeting. Speaking to the media, Surjewala said that the BJP should solve its internal conflicts first.

"Congress' government stands united. Siddaramaiah is the CM. Whatever decision needs to be taken, will be taken by the party leadership- Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Also Read

He further claimed that the state government was a united government committed to fulfilling its guarantees.

"I request a section of the news channels that instead of asking questions to dismembered BJP which is on the path to finish each other, you are asking questions to a united government which is solidly executing a direct benefit transfer to every Kannadiga family with a cumulative total of 58,000 crore. The Karnataka Congress government guarantees is the biggest welfare scheme of India," he asserted.

"In order to hide their failures, the BJP continues to manufacture stories to attack Congress' guarantees. They are not attacking Siddaramaiah, or DK Shivakumar but are attacking the people of Karnataka. We will decimate every such evil move by the BJP against the Congress guarantees," the Congress leader added.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also emphasized that everybody is performing their defined roles.

"CM post is not vacant. We have a Chief Minister, Deputy CM and PCC president. Everybody has a defined role and everybody is performing to that. This is actually in the media than in the party," he said.

State Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that there is one CM already, so how can they have another one?

"The High Command will be able to tell better if there will be a change of CM or not... People have always been praying for me, there's nothing new... I am not a CM contender," he said.