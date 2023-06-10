Not appreciated: Ashwath Narayan on removing RSS founder from Class 10 book

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former state minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday reacted to the reports of the Congress government in Karnataka planning to exclude the chapter on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from Class 10 book and said that these kinds of hasty decisions are not appreciated.

"These kinds of hasty decisions are not appreciated. Dr Hedgewar is a founder of national cultural building, nationalism...He was a medical practitioner with a good background," the former state minister told ANI.

A political slugfest has arisen following the Karnataka government's proposal to revise school textbooks this year.

"We should not ignore and disrespect such a towering personality. We should have the courtesy to respect him," he added.

He further spoke on the state government's proposal to revise school textbooks this year and said they should not hurry and should constitute a committee.

"They (Karnataka Government) should not be in a hurry, they should take their time. They should constitute a committee and look into it," a former state minister told ANI.

"As a popular government, they should address the concerns of all sections of society. Govt has to be inclusive and respect the sentiments of all communities and all people...I humbly call upon them, don't be in a hurry to do things," he added.

On Thursday, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that school textbooks in the state will be revised this year.

He said experts would revise textbooks this year to keep in check what should be there in the books and what not. A similar decision will be made in the cabinet.

Initially, the Minister said there will be a Setu Bandha project which will help in teaching lessons that the students have missed due to no-attending of physical classes.

"The experts will also decide what should be there in a textbook and what should be removed. Moreover. there has been an additional revision in the past as well," Bangarappa said.

"We had said in the manifesto that we will revise the textbook and we will do it", he added. The minister further said that the actions will be taken in the interest of the children.

The Chief Minister himself has taken special care in this matter and said that it is a matter of happiness, he said.