Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out that these raids by the central agencies are only for 'optics' and it does not help in collating 'evidence'

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge slams Balaji's late-night arrest

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

"Congress President Shri @kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Shri V. Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi govt. against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves," Kharge said in a press statement released by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out that these raids by the central agencies are only for 'optics' and it does not help in collating 'evidence'.

"All these @dir_ed raids on functionaries of political parties opposed to the @BJP4India are only for optics & voyeuristic pleasure of a few, it in no way aids in collating "evidence" in the "alleged" case. Events of 2016 (ADMK)raids in 2023 in the Secratariat Office, seriously?" he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday. This was after his residence was raided by the ED on Tuesday.

The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security when high drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji could be seen crying in pain while lying in the car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

