Odisha seeks higher allocation of Centre's funds for infra development

The memorandum was submitted by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo who attended the meeting of Finance ministers of the states before the Union Budget

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
The new BJP government in Odisha has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking expansion of Paradip port, a second AIIMS at Sambalpur and higher allocation of funds to further accelerate infrastructure development in the state, an official release said on Saturday.

The memorandum was submitted by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo who attended the meeting of Finance ministers of the states before the Union Budget. The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Odisha government memorandum sought higher allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SACI), 2024-25 to further accelerate infrastructure development, the release said.

Apart from the demand for the establishment of a second AIIMS at Sambalpur, the state government also sought expeditious completion of National Highways, specifically the Coastal Highway and Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) projects, in Odisha.

The new BJP government in Odisha also sought partial support from the Centre for the implementation of the "Subhadra" Scheme to promote women's welfare through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them. As per the scheme, the state government would pay Rs 50,000 to every eligible woman. It was an election promise of the BJP in Odisha.

It also asked for sanction of funds for construction of at least 5 lakh houses for rural and urban areas in Odisha under PMAY and support of the Central Government for new city development and rapid urbanization in Odisha.

While addressing power sector issues through inclusion of Odisha DISCOMs under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the state wanted financial support for adoption of new technologies such as green hydrogen, and central funding for green energy corridor projects in Odisha.

"The Union Finance Minister has assured to look into the demands raised by Odisha," the release issued by the chief minister's office said.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

