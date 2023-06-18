Home / Politics / One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Congress slams PM Modi

One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Congress slams PM Modi

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun' (silence) on Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Congress slams PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun' (silence) on Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur."

"Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question," Ramesh said on Twitter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast Sunday, PM Modi said no one has any control over natural calamities, but the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday had questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state, while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi to address 101st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

PM to address 2023's first monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

India has become 5th largest economy in 2022: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

'A truly special journey' says PM ahead of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Was thrown in jail for 18 months during emergency, says Rajnath Singh

UPA-3 very much possible, Oppn must be ready for give and take: Sibal

Delhi's law system has worsened over past year: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

With Senthil Balaji's arrest, TN politics heading for direct DMK-BJP fight

BJP leader's remarks of ED probe against 17 Nagaland officials spark row

Topics :Narendra ModiMann Ki Baat

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story