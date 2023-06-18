Delhi's law system has worsened over past year: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

After two women were shot in Delhi's RK Puram, the health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Sunday slammed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi over the law and order situation in Delhi has worsened in the past year.

Earlier today, two women in Delhi's RK Puram were shot dead by unidentified shooters. They were sent to a hospital but they succumbed to the injuries. The police launched an investigation into the matter which is currently underway.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "Over the past year, Delhi's law system has worsened. Murders are happening in Tihar jail, by barging into people's houses. Molestation has become common now. Two women were shot dead in RK Puram. Today, no woman can step out of the house wearing jewellery. Snatchings are being done blatantly. Delhi's law system had never been this bad. This is because the priorities of the governor are wrong. Women wrestlers and six witnesses alleged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual abuse. But the Police did not register an FIR. The Police are working like a political setup".

"The LG should tell how many police stations he has inspected over the past year. He keeps inspecting the work done by the Delhi Government and takes credit for the work done by the government. Why does he not inspect stations at night? The Delhi Police is being utilized for political work. Police Officers felt ashamed when they could not arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after such a major crime", added the health minister.

Further, Bharadwaj said that the Delhi Police is deployed to keep an eye on the VIP areas.

"The Delhi Police is being deployed to keep an eye on the VIP areas, trap Arvind Kejriwal, trap the AAP leaders, and political espionage. Many times, Delhi Police staff are found keeping an eye around the AAP headquarters", he claimed.

He chastised BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Harish Khurana's remark over Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier, Khurana asked why the Delhi CM does not hold meetings with the commissioners or MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly).

Bharadwaj said, "BJP dissolved station-level committees. Earlier, every MLA would hold meetings with the commissioners of their respective areas. Even if the state assembly committee summons a police officer, they do not show up. If the LG officially states that the Chief Minister could summon the police officers and that they would follow the directions given by the CM, the CM will start summoning them every month. And we will improve the law system of Delhi within three months".

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid condolences to the families of the two women,

The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs .