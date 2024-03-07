Home / Politics / One person's different stand doesn't mean family has split: Supriya Sule

One person's different stand doesn't mean family has split: Supriya Sule

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government

File Image: Supriya Sule
Press Trust of India Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family.

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

"Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split," Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday.

"Our family is united and it will remain united forever," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

Asked about Union minister Amit Shah's statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to make her chief minister, Sule said she was thankful to Shah for "freeing the NCP of corruption".

"Whenever he used to come to Maharashtra, he used to refer to the NCP as 'naturally corrupt party', but now no big leaders from the BJP talk about corruption. Whatever allegations he had made, no one talks about it, and that is why, I am very thankful to the BJP and Shah," she said.

"There is dynasty politics in his own party," Sule claimed.

Also Read

No merger plans for Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, says Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule slams BJP for insulting Nawab, says it has trapped Pawar group

Sharad Pawar challenges ECI's grant of NCP name, symbol to Ajit Pawar in SC

Our fight is ideological, not personal: Sule on Sharad, Ajit Pawar's meet

Water woes: Supriya Sule, Rajesh Tope attend meet chaired by dy CM Pawar

Modi govt intends to put India in high-income category, says Kiren Rijiju

Why are the BJD and BJP joining forces against Congress in Odisha

Odisha BJP leaders meet Shah, Nadda amid possibility of alliance with BJD

PM Modi hits out at TMC over Sandeshkhali incident, party retorts

Our family strives for every family in TN: Stalin takes jibe at PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtraajit pawarSupriya SulePolitics

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story