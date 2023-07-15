Home / Politics / Oppn can't decide its leader, Modi's victory in 2024 is certain: CM Shinde

Oppn can't decide its leader, Modi's victory in 2024 is certain: CM Shinde

Ajit Pawar too has reposed faith in Modi's leadership now, Shinde said, adding that the prime minister is receiving praise wherever he goes

Press Trust of India Nashik
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would certainly win the 2024 general election as the opposition has failed to decide on a leader.

Speaking at 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) program, he also said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state will make it "faster". We have 200 MLAs and MPs with us (in Maharashtra). There will be no discrimination. Injustice will not be done to anyone," Shinde said. Even though opposition leaders are trying to come together to defeat Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections, they could not decide on a leader, he said, adding, "This has made PM Modi's victory certain."

Ajit Pawar too has reposed faith in Modi's leadership now, Shinde said, adding that the prime minister is receiving praise wherever he goes. Modi got the chance to address the US Congress twice and recently France's highest honour was conferred on him, the Shiv Sena leader said. "With Ajit Pawar's inclusion, the state government will become faster and decisions will be taken quicker," he said, referring to Pawar joining the government as deputy chief minister on July 2. Works such as the Metro project in Mumbai and Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway had come to a halt earlier, but his government "removed the speed-breakers", Shinde said. The government launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' program as it wanted to end red-tapism, and people are getting necessary documents, certificates and benefits of various government schemes under one roof through this initiative, the chief minister said.

"Power is not meant for sitting at home but for going among the people and implementing it. I will not speak about those sitting at home. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has written about it in his book. People force those who work from home to sit at home," Shinde said, in an apparent swipe at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray. He also praised deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the BJP leader was his "good friend and a person with a big heart". "He was chief minister earlier and we had worked together. Despite that he has become the deputy chief minister and I am the chief minister. Now he has accepted another deputy chief minister (Ajit Pawar). And yet some people term him 'Kalank (blot)'. In fact, he is a 'Nishkalank (one without any blot)' politician," Shinde said. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had recently termed Fadnavis a 'Kalank' or blot on Nagpur, triggering a war of words.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

Shiv Sena ad claims Shinde more preferred as Maharashtra CM over Fadnavis

Nobody unhappy in my party over Ajit Pawar joining govt: Eknath Shinde

BJP unable to deliver on promises, its actions affecting politics: Waghmare

Rahul targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

BJP blames 'inaction', 'corruption' of AAP govt for floods in Delhi

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Union Minister Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal in August: BJP

Topics :Narendra ModiMaharashtraOppositionModi govt

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story