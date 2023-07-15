Home / Politics / Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that flood in the city were caused by the the BJP-led Centre and Haryana government wilfully releasing water towards the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres.

"The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals -- Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from Yamuna canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal," he claimed.

Similar charges were made by him and Delhi Chief Ministr Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, even as the city government butted heads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over a broken regulator that allegedly caused inundation on the Vikas Marg.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on fresh allegation made by the Aam aadmi Party on Saturday.

Also Read

Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to damage: Minister

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Delhi govt watching Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj reach Jantar Mantar to support wrestlers

Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Union Minister Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal in August: BJP

Will meet PM on July 18 to discuss issues of farmers, says Ajit Pawar

Assam CM creating divide between Muslims, Asamese people: Badruddin Ajmal

Congress holds Lok Sabha elections strategy meet for northeastern states

Congress holds closed-door meeting on implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Topics :BJPAAPAAP governmentDelhiflood

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story