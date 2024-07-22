Opposition slams govt for RSS order, Sangh Parivar welcomes it

The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of trying to politicise government employees on ideological basis by removing the ban on their participation in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS welcomed the Centre’s July 9 office memorandum (OM) — issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension — pertaining to the participation of government servants in the activities of the RSS. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apart from the Congress, several other opposition parties also questioned the move. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the Centre issued it to “appease” the RSS, which was upset with the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi asked if the allies of the BJP, such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU), supported the decision.

The war of words over the issue erupted after Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posted the July 9 order on X on Sunday evening.

Referring to office memorandums of November 30, 1966, July 25, 1970 and October 28, 1980, which banned the participation of government employees in RSS activities, the Centre's July 9 order stated that “the aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of the RSS from these OMs. The 1966 order had also banned government employees from attending the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which continues to be in force.

The 1966 order stated that “no government servant shall be a member of or have any association with any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics or shall take part, subscribe in aid of or assist in any manner any political movement or activity.” It added, “As certain doubts have been raised about the government’s policy with respect to the membership of and participation in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Jamaat-e-Islami by government servants, it is clarified that the government has always held the activities of these two organisations to be of such a nature that participation in them by government servants would attract the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also shared a screenshot of the July 9 order and said that an "unconstitutional" directive issued 58 years ago has been withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government. In recent years, some of the state governments, such as the Madhya Pradesh government, had lifted similar bans on government employees attending RSS activities.

In his post on ‘X’, Ramesh said” "Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur." In 1966, a ban was imposed — and rightly so — on government employees taking part in RSS activities, Ramesh added.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi wants to politicise government offices and employees on ideological basis. This will be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants in government offices and the supremacy of the Constitution, he said.

Mayawati said the activities of the RSS are not only political but also electoral in nature for a particular party. “In such a situation, this decision is unfair and should be withdrawn immediately," she said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Congress government's decision in 1966 to ban government employees from attending RSS activities was driven by political reasons and termed the Sangh as a nationalist organisation.

RSS’ Sunil Ambekar said the move would strengthen democracy. He said the RSS has been continuously involved in the reconstruction of the nation and service to society for the last 99 years, and it contributed to national security.

When asked about the order, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I am focused on the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) issue right now. It is an important issue for the youth. They are facing difficulties.”